Iker Casillas planning move to MLS club Chicago Fire?

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who is currently playing for Portuguese club Porto, may be planning a move to America to play in Major Soccer League (MLS), if reports are to believed. The 3-time UEFA Champions League-winning goalkeeper, who ended his career with Los Blancos to make a move to Porto in 2015, reportedly spoke to his former Spain international teammate David Villa about the scope of football in the USA.

Portuguese newspaper Record claimed that Villa, who played for New York City FC in 2016, has given words of praise to Casillas regarding the tournament. “When Iker and other people ask me about the MLS, I tell them how I’m living there and what I’m enjoying,” the former Spanish international was quoted by the newspaper. Villa further added: “I do not plan to return to Europe.” The report further added that the 36-year old may be thinking of Chicago Fire as his next destination.

It has long been rumoured that Casillas is planning a move to MLS, the football tournament has become the hub for aging footballers stars over the years, such as Andrea Pirlo, David Beckham, Kaka and Frank Lampard, among many others.

The Spain World Cup-winning goalkeeper has failed to win a single trophy with Porto, and maybe wanting to move to a club where he can add trophies to his illustrious career.

