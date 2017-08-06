If players come to China just to get money then they won’t enjoy it, says Fabio Cannavaro

Latest News
Former Italian star Fabio Cannavaro has warned that foreign stars who are thinking of a move to China to fill in their pockets will not be successful and need to think twice before making such a decision.

August 6, 2017
The European transfer market is witnessing huge amounts of money being splurged for top stars and players. But giving it competition is the Chinese Super League which is also witnessing foreign stars making big money moves to China. However, former Italian star Fabio Cannavaro has warned that foreign stars who are thinking of a move to China to fill in their pockets will not be successful and need to think twice before making such a decision.

It may be recalled here that players like Carlos Tevez and Anthony Modeste have made big money moves to China but Tevez has flopped spectacularly however and looks sure to leave China at the end of the season. However, someone like Alexandre Pato did manage to rejuvenate his game.

“If the players come here with motivation, they can really enjoy it. But if the players come here just to get money, they won’t enjoy it. Football in China is not easy. You play in stadiums like this where if you are not fit if you don’t concentrate 100 percent, you cannot play.”

Cannavaro also went on to reject claims that Modeste had come to China only to fill in his pocket and said,  “If you change countries, if you come to Asia to play, of course, the money is important because it is not just about glory,” said the former Italian captain.

“But I said to Tony (Modeste) about our project: we are a young club but we want to improve a lot in the next two to three years and our objective is to win the Asian Champions League.”

