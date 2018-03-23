Ibrahimovic announced as Los Angeles Galaxy player in typical Zlatan fashion

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will play for LA Galaxy. (Source: Screenshot) Zlatan Ibrahimovic will play for LA Galaxy. (Source: Screenshot)

Ibrahimovic’s move to Los Angeles Galaxy from Premier League club Manchester United was announced in a typical Zlatan fashion – a video and a newspaper advert where the Swedish striker is seen welcoming the club.

Ibrahimovic’s move to LA Galaxy was confirmed on Friday in a full-page advert that had a message from the 36-year old saying, “Dear Los Angeles, you’re welcome.” A video released by the LA Galaxy shows Ibrahimovic in the Major League Soccer club’s jersey saying, “Welcome to Zlatan!”

“Dear Los Angeles, You’re welcome.” Zlatan Ibrahimović’s full page advert in the LA Times today. 😂 pic.twitter.com/E6jTfiiyMe — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) 23 March 2018

In an interview to LA Times, Ibrahimovic said, “After being in Europe, winning 33 trophies, playing in the best teams in the world, playing with the best players in the world, I wanted to come to the U.S. and play my game there. I wanted people to enjoy my game there and to win. And I chose the Galaxy to do that.”

On Thursday, Ibrahimovic, who has scored 62 goals in 116 games for Sweden, wrote on Twitter, “I am ready to go now. First of all, I’m there to play football. I’m not there for something else. My first objective is to play football and do what I’m good at. I’m excited to come over and to get the experience with the Galaxy and to explore how the football is there. I want to be part of it and make it better.”

Ibrahimovic, who has played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona and Paris St Germain, is reported to have accepted $3 million over two season to play for Galaxy.

