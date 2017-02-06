I will stay and fight for future at Manchester City, says Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero is the club’s top scorer with 18 goals in 26 games this campaign. (Source: Reuters) Sergio Aguero is the club’s top scorer with 18 goals in 26 games this campaign. (Source: Reuters)

Striker Sergio Aguero says he is eager to win back his place in Manchester City’s starting line-up and it will be up to the Premier League club to decide whether to keep him once the season ends.

Aguero, who is the club’s top scorer with 18 goals in 26 games this campaign, was left out for the second match in a row in favour of young Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, who scored a brace in the 2-1 win at home to Swansea City on Sunday.

“No, no, I don’t want to leave. I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months. Afterwards we’ll see what the club wants to do with me,” Aguero told British media when asked about his future.

“In three years, my contract is up – that’s why I say I’m happy at the club. In these last three months that are left I have to help the club and, as I say, the club will decide if I have a place here or not.

“Sometimes this happens. When you’re on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity. I have three months to do my best and try to help the team and we’ll see what happens with my future.”

Aguero also felt he can learn a lot to from the 19-year-old Jesus.

“He is a great player. He’s a very young player but he will learn a lot at City and he will have a great future at the club,” the Argentine said.

“At the moment I have to watch what he does, to learn, it could be a little bit. I am how I am. I have spent a lot of years in Europe playing the same way.”

City, who are third in the table, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea after 24 games, travel to face 14th-placed Bournemouth on Monday.