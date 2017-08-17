I will do everything to help my teammates, says Paulinho on arrival at Barcelona

Barcelona FC sign Paulinho. (Source: Twitter) Barcelona FC sign Paulinho. (Source: Twitter)

Brazilian midfielder Paulinho, who arrived in Barcelona on Thursday for official presentation, said in his first press conference for the club that he will work hard and do everything to help his teammates. He was signed by the Spanish giants on Monday from Guangzhou Evergrande for 40 million euros.

He said in a press conference, “It’s a moment of great satisfaction to be here, a dream come true. I want to thank the Board for their efforts that have allowed me to be here today.”

“I am a player who helps in defence but I have played in a more attacking position during my career and I like to be close the opposition area. I will help wherever is needed.”

Paulinho continued: “I promise hard work and I will do everything to help my team mates. It’s a challenge and I will have to face it as best I can with my feet on the ground.”

“The team has a style and I am convinced that I can fit in here. I will do whatever is possible to help my team mates decide matches, they are great players.”

Upon his arrival, the Brazilian took medical and was presented with No. 15 jersey for Barcelona, who went down 2-0 on Wednesday against rivals Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup second leg.

