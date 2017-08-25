I never left, I just upgraded my number, says Zlatan Ibrahimovic; watch video

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned on a one year deal to Manchester United. (Source: AP) Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned on a one year deal to Manchester United. (Source: AP)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Thursday spoke on his return to Manchester United as well as newcomer Romelu Lukaku, who requested the Swede for No. 9 jersey. The 35-year old said that he did oblige but only on the condition that he would get No. 10.

In an interview to ESPN, Ibrahimovic said, “The pressure you put to win the objectives you want to win and signing Lukaku makes us even stronger because he has different quality from me as a striker and Rashford as a striker. He is a powerful guy and will bring some extra quality in the game.”

“Lukaku called me and he said, ‘Bro can I get the number 9?'” I told him I’m not on that level where I will make it difficult for you. I just want you to feel happy and feel welcome. So I give you the number 9. But I will take the number 10. That’s the way we do it.”

EXCLUSIVE: Zlatan gave Romelu Lukaku​ the No.9 shirt because he’s “upgrading” to No.10 😂 Full 10-minute interview: http://t.co/e4inQG9HTp pic.twitter.com/yeUO8SUson — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) 24 August 2017

Despite injury that will keep him away from playing till 2018, Ibrahimovic was shown interest by other clubs like LA Galaxy and AC Milan but chose to return to the Old Trafford side. “There were a couple of teams reaching out and wanting to have Ibracadabra in the team but I had such a great year with United and we had a great season,” he added. “We won three trophies, fantastic guys, a great club, a coach that I know from before and my family was happy. It’s not always about the sporting thing you choose when you sign for the club.

“I’m in a situation where I have to think 360 degrees around me so everybody’s happy like this and I’m so happy. Happiness has no value so this year I play for free – just like last year!”

