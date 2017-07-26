I miss Wayne Rooney a lot, says Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho called Wayne Rooney a fantastic guy. (Source: Reuters) Jose Mourinho called Wayne Rooney a fantastic guy. (Source: Reuters)

Wayne Rooney’s exit from Manchester United, where he spent 13 years of his career, made Jose Mourinho emotional, revealed the Red Devils manager on Tuesday.

The 31-year old joined his boyhood club Everton on a free transfer earlier this month in hope of more playing opportunities while Romelu Lukaku joined the Old Trafford side to fill the void left by Rooney.

Calling Rooney a fantastic guy, Mourinho said, “I miss the guy a lot. I think he’s a fantastic guy. I’m not the kind of guy that normally gets emotional in my job and I did it with him when he left.”

“But I’m sure he’s going to be very, very good for Everton and Everton is going to be very, very good for him. It wasn’t difficult, because he deserved that it wasn’t difficult. He deserves what he got and what he got was our desire for him to stay and our respect by letting it be completely clear we would like him to stay.”

Mourinho added, “At the same time, the respect that allows him to be happy and allows him to try to play every game, every minute, which honestly I think he needs. At his age, I think with his genetic, with his body, with his personality too, I don’t think he’s the kind of player to be less motivated, not so happy because he’s not playing every minute.”

“I think with his body he needs to be working at high intensity every day, every match. So I think he deserves that respect from us: if you want to go, we have to make it easy for you to go.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd