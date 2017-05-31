I love this club, says Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after signing two-year contract extension

Arsene Wenger signed a new contract as manager with Arsenal until 2019. (Source: Reuters) Arsene Wenger signed a new contract as manager with Arsenal until 2019. (Source: Reuters)

Arsene Wenger signed a new two-year contract with Arsenal until 2019 on Wednesday. He is now set to remain the manager with the club for 23 years.

After reports emerged that Wenger agreed to sign a contract extension on Tuesday, the club confirmed the same on their website the next day. Wenger said that he looks forward to a future with the club he loves with optimism as well as excitement.

He said, “I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement. We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere.”

The French manager added that the club already has a strong group of players and additions will make the Gunners even more successful. “This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful. We’re committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season,” he said.

He further said that he was grateful to have the support of the owner Stan and together they would win more trophies for the club. ” am grateful to have the support of the board and Stan in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It’s what we all want and I know it’s what our fans around the world demand,” he added, after winning the FA Cup final for the third time in four seasons.

The club’s season was marked with growing chants against the 67-year-old manager demanding his resignation as Arsenal finished fifth on the table, failing to book a spot for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd