Will talk with AIFF regarding Aizawl FC’s standoff, says Vijay Goel

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel has said he will speak to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on the ongoing issue of I-League champions Aizawl FC threatening a fast unto death if they are left out of a proposed unified league’s top tier.

“As far as the controversy between Aizawl FC and Indian Super League (ISL) is concerned, I’m going to talk to the AIFF. Definitely I would like to take their case up at AIFF,” Goel said during his inspection of the Salt lake Stadium’s preparation for the U-17 World Cup in October.

Goel, however added that he is yet to receive any official letter from the I-League champions.

In a statement, the club said it had submitted a “formal claim to the AIFF to continue in the top league even after proposed merger of the existing top league with the ISL.”

Meanwhile, after Aizawl FC club president Robert Royte had threatened to go on protest if the team from north-east is not included in the proposed unified new league, AIFF Praful Patel has responded by saying that threats will not find any place in a sporting federation.

As per ANI reports, Praful Patel said,”Threats don’t work in a sporting organisation,nothing decided yet”.

