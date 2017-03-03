I-League: Upbeat Churchill Brothers take on Mohun Bagan

Churchill looked a transformed side after Derrick Pereira took over the reigns in the second phase. Churchill looked a transformed side after Derrick Pereira took over the reigns in the second phase.

After securing their second win to move out of the bottom of points table, Churchill Brothers would look to register yet another victory at home when they take on Mohun Bagan in an I-League match at Tilak Stadium.

Churchill, who had struggled in the first phase to remain at the bottom of the table, looked a transformed side after Derrick Pereira took over the reigns in the second phase.

After losing to Minerva Punjab FC 4-5, they came back strongly to score their second win at home against DSK Shivajians which took them to eighth place after lying at the bottom.

There has been good coordination between the midfield and the strikers which saw Churchill score seven goals in the last two matches. The defence too looked good in the last match as they kept their slate clean.

But on Saturday, they will be under pressure against the likes of Sony Norde, Balwant Singh, Darryl Duffy and Jeje Lalpekhlua who scored a double against Valencia of Maldives to clinch a berth in the AFC Cup group stage.

Churchill’s success will largely depend on how their midfield function. Chesterpoul Lyngdoh and Brandon Fernandes have played well on the flanks and need to put more pressure on the rival defence comprising of Pritam Kotal, Eduardo Ferreira, Ana Edathodika who look rock solid and will be looking to keep their unbeaten run intact.

Striker Anthony Wolfe and Kromah, who scored a goal each in the last match, will one again has to come up with their best to guide the team a win.

Churchill coach Derrick Pereira was happy with the way his boys have responded in the last two matches.

“The boys has given good account in the last match against DSK Shivajians which we won convincingly after going down fighting against Minerva Punjab. Hope the boys continue to keep on the good work and beat Mohun Bagan,” stated Pereira.

Mohun Bagan come into this match with a win against Velencia Maldives and now will be looking to keep their unbeaten run going in this tournament. They are currently involved in a keen tussle with East Bengal for the top spot and are three points behind the leaders.

Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen knows that his side cannot afford to lose matches at this stage.

“It is going to be a tough match against the Goan side who are upbeat after beating DSK Shivajians. We need to remain more focussed and not complacent after remaining unbeaten in this tournament,” stated Sen.