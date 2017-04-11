I-League title in sight, Mohun Bagan take on tricky Shillong Lajong

Their confidence sky high after notching up back-to-back victories, title contenders Mohun Bagan take on Shillong Lajong in a tricky I-League match in Shillong on Wednesday. Mohun Bagan go into the match after defeating defending champions Bengaluru FC and arch-rivals East Bengal.

Sanjoy Sen’s side, however, cannot afford to slip at the JLN Stadium as it is one point less than table toppers Aizawl FC (30 points from 15 matches), though they have an extra game in hand than the northeastern team. After Wednesday’s game, Mohun Bagan will be left with three more matches.

Mohun Bagan had emerged 2-0 winners at Rabindra Sarobar Stadium in the first leg, but Lajong are a difficult team at home and the Kolkata giants cannot take them for granted.

Seasoned coach Sen is well aware of the surprises the young Lajong side can spring, especially when they play on their home turf, and said the match will be “one of our toughest encounters of the season”.

“All the matches that we play from here on will like virtual finals. Lajong have always shown character against us and tomorrow’s match will be one of the toughest this season. We will give it our best,” Sen said at the pre-match press conference.

Lajong are not short on confidence as they enter the match after a 3-2 victory over DSK Shivajians, but coach Thangboi Singto minced no words in stating that the Mohun Bagan challenge would not be easy to handle.

“Wednesday’s game will be tough. Our home record is good and we need to keep that up. Having said that, Mohun Bagan are on fire at the moment with their current performances and we need to play much better than we did against DSK,” Singto said.

Both sides have no injury issues, which will give Sen and Singto freedom to field the best possible starting XI.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now