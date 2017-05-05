Latest News
  • I League: Threats don’t work in a sporting organisation, says AIFF President Praful Patel

I League: Threats don’t work in a sporting organisation, says AIFF President Praful Patel

Responding to the threats of protest by Aizawl FC, Praful Patel reiterated that nothing has been decided as of now.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 5, 2017 1:31 pm
Gaikwad, Ravindra Gaikwad airport scuffle, Ravindra Gaikwad, Shiv Sena MP tussle with Air India employee, Shiv Sena MP fight with Air India Employee, Praful Patel on Gaikwad issue, Aviation minister on Gaikawad, indian express news Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel (File)

After Aizawl FC club president Robert Royte had threatened to go on protest if the team from north-east is not included in the proposed unified new league, AIFF Praful Patel has responded by saying that threats will not find any place in a sporting federation.

As per ANI reports, Praful Patel said,”Threats don’t work in a sporting organisation,nothing decided yet”.

It may be recalled here that  the newly crowned champions of India,Aizawl FC have been contemplating to protest by fasting unto death if they are excluded from the proposed Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League merger

In a letter to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Aizawl Fc officials have also said that they would write to the Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel, Prime Minister Narender Modi and also to Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa.

Meanwhile, Robert Royte, owner of The People’s Club, recently spoke to goal.com and said,“We have already written to the AIFF claiming a place in the new merged new league. Till now we’ve received no response. Being the champions in the top national league, if any team is demoted to the 2nd division, naturally that will invite protests of all kinds. Anything can happen,” he said.

