I League: Threats don’t work in a sporting organisation, says AIFF President Praful Patel

Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel (File) Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel (File)

After Aizawl FC club president Robert Royte had threatened to go on protest if the team from north-east is not included in the proposed unified new league, AIFF Praful Patel has responded by saying that threats will not find any place in a sporting federation.

As per ANI reports, Praful Patel said,”Threats don’t work in a sporting organisation,nothing decided yet”.

Threats don’t work in a sporting organisation,nothing decided yet: Praful Patel,AIFF on Aizwal FC threatening protests if they are demoted — ANI (@ANI_news) 5 May 2017

It may be recalled here that the newly crowned champions of India,Aizawl FC have been contemplating to protest by fasting unto death if they are excluded from the proposed Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League merger

In a letter to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Aizawl Fc officials have also said that they would write to the Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel, Prime Minister Narender Modi and also to Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa.

Meanwhile, Robert Royte, owner of The People’s Club, recently spoke to goal.com and said,“We have already written to the AIFF claiming a place in the new merged new league. Till now we’ve received no response. Being the champions in the top national league, if any team is demoted to the 2nd division, naturally that will invite protests of all kinds. Anything can happen,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd