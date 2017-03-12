I-League: Shillong Lajong hold Churchill Brothers to a goal-less draw

The draw took Churchill Brothers’ points tally to 16 from 14 matches and they remained at sixth place. (Source: File) The draw took Churchill Brothers’ points tally to 16 from 14 matches and they remained at sixth place. (Source: File)

Churchill Brothers failed in their bid to notch up their fourth successive win as Shillong Lajong held them to a goal-less draw in an I-League match.

Churchill started in right earnest and had two chances in the opening minutes but both of them did not result to a goal.

First, Anthony Wolf won the ball from Yuta Kinowaki with a sliding tackle and took a shot which hit the post and off the rebound Ansumana Kromah’s strike was saved by Lajong keeper Vishal Kaith.

In the 29th minute, Brandon Fernandes’ shot from distance hit the crossbar and bounced off.

The visitors, who did well in keeping Wolf and Kromah in check, failed to have a clear chance in the first half.

After the change of ends, Lajong looked a dominant side as they created more scoring chances but could not take advantage of them.

The draw took Churchill Brothers’ points tally to 16 from 14 matches and they remained at sixth place. Lajong are at fourth with 20 points from 13 matches.