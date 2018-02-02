I-League: Shillong’s chilly weather a concern for Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan drew with Shillong Lajong in first leg at home. Mohun Bagan drew with Shillong Lajong in first leg at home.

Coming back from three away games on the trot, Shillong Lajong will host Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan in a return-leg clash of the I-League in Shillong on Saturday. Shillong Lajong lost two of their three away games — against Churchill Brothers and Gokulam Kerala FC — but picked up three vital points from their stunning win against Neroca FC. On the other hand, Mohun Bagan will be going into the match after playing a 1-1 draw against Aizawl FC a week back.

In the first leg in Kolkata, Shillong Lajong drew 1-1 against the Mariners which will make tomorrow’s match more interesting as both teams will be trying their hardest to prove themselves on the field.

“It will be a tough match. Shillong Lajong are an excellent side and playing against them in their own backyard will always be difficult,” Mohun Bagan head coach Sankarlal Chakraborty said.

“Another factor which is concerning us is the weather. We don’t experience this type of climate in Kolkata and it’s difficult for us as a team.”

Chakraborty, however, said that his side are ready for the game on Saturday.

“For us, we are up against two teams, Shillong Lajong and the weather. But we do not consider ourselves at a disadvantage as the entire team is in excellent form,” said Chakraborty with a laugh.

“We are confident as a team and we will be playing to win. We are not too worried about our position in the standings as we are aiming for maximum points and we are hoping for good results by the end of the season,” he added.

Shillong Lajong coach Alison Kharsyntiew said, “Going into tomorrow’s game, we feel confident and we are determined to prove ourselves and gain points. We had just come back from three away games.”

“We played well against Churchill but because of our inability to score, we lost the match even though we dominated. Against Gokulam, it was a poor performance from our side. We do not underestimate Mohun Bagan but we will try our hardest to win,” Kharsyntiew said.

“We have been training hard especially when it comes to our finishing and goal scoring. We still have a few games left and we are determined to win all the remaining games.”

Asked whether he considers the weather as an advantage for his team, Kharsyntiew said, “Mohun Bagan are still a very good team but in a way I think we have a slight advantage when it comes to the weather.”

