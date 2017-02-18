I-League: Shilling Lajong look to continue momentum

Shillong Lajong FC pushed I-Leage leaders East Bengal to the edge at home. (Source: Shillong Lajong) Shillong Lajong FC pushed I-Leage leaders East Bengal to the edge at home. (Source: Shillong Lajong)

Shillong Lajong FC will look to continue their momentum when they lock horns with Chennai City FC in a 10th round I-League match in Chennai on Sunday.

Thangboi Singto’s army have enjoyed a good run of matches since January 21. They first won four back to back matches at home – against Minerva Punjab, Mumbai FC, Chennai City and Churchill Brothers but succumbed to a 1-2 defeat to DSK Shivajians in their fifth home game before they departed for Siliguri to face East Bengal.

In Siliguri, the Reds displayed a brave performance against the table leaders. They scored the first goal courtesy Samuel Lalmuanpuia in the 20th minute but Willis Plaza cancelled the lead to level the score in the 45th minute of the game.

Shillong Lajong then saw a few chances coming their way in the second session but the Bengal custodian Rehenesh TP did well to thwart their several attempts on goal.

Similarly, Trevor Mogran’s side had their share of chances in the game but Vishal Kaith was also having a good game of his own to deny East Bengal and was awarded the Hero of the Match.

Shillong Lajong are on 13 points after 9 matches and are on the fourth position. The Reds whose majority consist of Under 22 players, have fought very hard to climb up the table and the gaffer, Thangboi Singto, is certain they will put up another commendable display against Chennai City FC.