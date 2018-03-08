I-League season finale: Minerva Punjab FC hope not to choke

Minerva Punjab will play Churchill Brothers. (Source: Twitter) Minerva Punjab will play Churchill Brothers. (Source: Twitter)

It’s a season-finale few would’ve predicted. At the start of the season, Minerva were at best seen as a team who would register an upset or two but it was widely believed that they would be involved in the relegation battle, like last season.

But as the season chugged on, the Panchkula-based side grew in confidence and stature, and although they haven’t dished out the brand of football that made Aizawl FC the darlings of neutral football fans, they are on the verge of an upset of similar proportions.

Minerva go into the final round of matches on Thursday with their fate in their hands – if they beat Churchill Brothers, they will be crowned I-League champions. It won’t be that easy though. Had they kept their cool, Minerva would’ve already been crowned champions. But they seem to have suffered a bout of stage fright right at the end, unable to close out the title race despite getting multiple shots.

So they head into the final day knowing that another slip-up will give three other teams a chance to lift the trophy. East Bengal, Neroca and Mohun Bagan are breathing down Minerva’s neck. Anything less than a win would give the other three a chance to pip them at the finish line.

Even though four teams find themselves in contention for the title, Minerva are in the driver’s seat. A win over relegation-threatened Churchill would take Minerva to 35 points, a mark no other team can reach. That means they will be the new champions – also the first from North India to win the domestic league since JCT’s National Football League title two decades ago.

If Minerva draw, they will need Neroca to get a similar result against East Bengal. In case the debutants from Manipur pull off an upset over the Kolkata giants – and Minerva fail to beat Churchill – then they will be the champions. Any other result will not be enough for Neroca.

But Neroca’s task will be tougher since they take on a team that, like them, is hoping to win its maiden I-League title. Khalid Jamil scripted a famous win at Aizawl last season, a result that saw East Bengal break the bank and get him as their coach.

But Jamil hasn’t had a smooth ride with the red-and-gold brigade. Like Minerva, East Bengal too had several opportunities to pull ahead of their rivals but instead, enter the final day with their fate in Minerva’s hands. East Bengal must beat Neroca and then hope neither Minerva nor Mohun Bagan win their respective matches.

If East Bengal (30 points) and Minerva end level on points, the Kolkata-based outfit will be the champions since they are ahead on head-to-head basis.

However, if Bagan win their match – leaving both Kolkata teams on 33 points – they will be crowned champions as they have a better head-to-head record over East Bengal.

The most interesting aspect will be if Minerva draw and both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan win. That will leave all three teams with 33 points. The three-way tie will be decided on head-to-head basis, and in such a scenario, Bagan will be champions as they have the best record among the three teams.

Pune hold Bengaluru

League table toppers Bengaluru FC and fourth-placed FC Pune City played out a listless goalless draw in the first leg semi-final of the Indian Super League match at the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Pune. The second leg will be hosted by BFC on March 11 where Pune need only a draw to go through to the final with the away goal rule in operation in the semifinals.

I-League: Playing today

East Bengal vs Neroca (Live on Star Sports 1/3pm); Minerva vs Churchill

(Live on Star Sports 2/3pm);

Gokulam Kerala vs Mohun Bagan

