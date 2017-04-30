I-League: On Cusp of history, Aizawl have a point to prove

A draw against Lajong would be enough to seal the I-League title. A draw against Lajong would be enough to seal the I-League title.

On Sunday, Shillong will host one of the most-hyped matches in Indian football. And the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is leaving nothing to chance. The players from Aizawl FC and Shillong Lajong weren’t the first ones to get the feel of Shillong’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Instead, it was the AIFF’s integrity officer Javed Siraj.

Usually, Siraj reaches at the venue on match day. But considering what’s at stake on Sunday, the AIFF dispatched him to Shillong a day in advance. In its decade-long existence, the I-League hasn’t quite had a finale like this. Aizawl (36 points from 17 matches) need just one point in Shillong to be crowned the champions. The focus will also be in Kolkata, where Mohun Bagan (33 points) host Chennai City. If Aizawl fail to get the one point, then Bagan will have a chance to be the champions if they can beat Chennai. As is the practice, both matches will kick-off simultaneously. But to avoid any malpractice, the AIFF’s integrity unit will closely monitor the one in Shillong. It is learnt that the federation has also advised Geneva-based Sportradar, which specializes in betting fraud prevention and works with FIFA and Asian Football Confederation, to observe the betting trends during this match.

There hasn’t been any proven case of match-fixing in Indian football. However, there was one match involving a Goan club which was red-flagged by Sportradar last season. Upon investigation, nothing suspicious was found later. A senior AIFF official played down the presence of an integrity officer, saying it wasn’t unusual.

“The officer will be present during the pre-match meeting between the managers of two teams. It’s just a way to say you are being watched,” an AIFF official said. A Shillong Lajong official, however, said there is no chance they would ‘help’ Aizawl become the first club from the Northeast to win the I-League.

Lajong are considered to be the pioneers of Northeastern football as they were the first club from the region to qualify for the I-League. They have had their moments under the sun but largely, Lajong have remained a mid-table side. To see Aizawl come from nowhere and overtake them to win the title would dent Lajong’s pride. Not to forget, there is also a spicy Northeastern rivalry here. “They won’t make it easy for us. Why should they? They are there to win matches, and not help others win,” Aizawl coach Khalid Jamil had said last week. Aizawl, the sentimental favourites, will be without two of their key players –defender Ashutosh Mehta and Liberian forward Alfred Jaryan. Both are out of the tie after having collected four yellow cards this season, which leads to one-match suspension.

But Jamil is known to eke out draws. Whether he can manage to pull it off on the day it matters the most remains to be seen.

The result of the Bagan match will not matter if Aizawl get the desired result. However, if Aizawl lose and Bagan win, then the Kolkata giants will be crowned champions.

In that case, however, they will receive the trophy only on Monday. Since the possibility of Aizawl winning the title is high, the AIFF has decided to take the trophy to Shillong. Last week, the AIFF top-brass spoke to the Bagan officials regarding the trophy dilemma. It was agreed that in a scenario that Aizawl lose and Bagan are crowned champions, the trophy will be taken to Kolkata on Monday and will be presented to them in a special ceremony at the Mohun Bagan ground the same day.

The last time something like this happened in Indian league was during the first-ever National Football League. Back then, JCT and Churchill Brothers were locked in the title-race.

Churchill were in the driver’s seat going into the final round, needing a win against Indian Bank in Chennai. JCT’s fate depended on that result. But Churchill could only manage a draw (1-1), and JCT beat Dempo 4-1 to be crowned champions by just one point. Aizawl will hope there won’t be any such twist in their tale.

