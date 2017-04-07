I-League: Mumbai FC take on Churchill Brothers in fight to avoid relegation

In danger of being relegated to the second division of I-League after a string of poor results, Mumbai FC are pinning their faith on new head coach Oscar Bruzon as they head into tomorrow’s do-or-die football game against Churchill Brothers of Goa.

With just four games remaining to be played by every side, the relegation picture in the league is clearer now.

The battle is now between Bruzon’s MFC and Derrick Pereira-coached Churchill Brothers as new entrants Chennai City FC and Minerva Punjab are safe from being demoted.

Pune-based DSK Shivajians are also exempt from relegation on account of a three-year insulation they received when they joined the league.

“They have a set of foreigners, especially up front. They are very dangerous in counter attacks if we give space to them. But if we can control the game, I feel that is the best way to beat Churchill,” said Spaniard Bruzon today.

The trio of foreigners he was referring to were Bektur Talgat (Kyrgyzstan), Ansumana Kromah (Liberia) and Anthony Wolfe (Trinidad and Tobago).

“They are a tough team and are coached by the best Indian coach – Derrick, but from tomorrow Mumbai FC will also be a tough team and will be ready to fight with anybody,” said Bruzon, who took over the reins on March 16 after MFC sacked Santosh Kashyap following a 12-game winless streak.

MFC are lying at the bottom of the ten-team table with 10 points, while Churchill are occupying the sixth slot with 16 points and are followed by DSK, Chennai City and Minerva.

“Now we are completely focused on tomorrow’s game. My communication has been clear and we are talking football language. We are approaching from different angles and from my side all angles are positive,” said Bruzon, who has a 45-day contract with MFC.

The team’s key player and goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani, too, did not want to dwell on the past.

“Everyone knows we are in a bad phase, but in football anything can happen. As the coach (Bruzon) said we will go out for a win tomorrow. Pressure is always there and it’s up to us to show how good we are tomorrow,” said Kattimani.

Kattimani felt MFC were in with a big advantage at the fag end with all their remaining matches being home games.

Churchill coach Derrick Pereira said it was a key game for both the teams as they are fighting to avoid relegation.

“It’s important for both the teams to get a good result. We have trained hard and all are geared up,” said Pereira, who informed that Rowilson Rodrigues was out of the game with a leg injury.

