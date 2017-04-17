I-League: Mumbai FC, Churchill Brothers play out goalless draw

Mumbai will now host Shillong Lajong FC in their penultimate round match on April 23. (Source: Twitter) Mumbai will now host Shillong Lajong FC in their penultimate round match on April 23. (Source: Twitter)

Mumbai FC played out a goalless draw against Chennai City FC in a 16th round I-League football match, here.

Mumbai FC’s new coach Oscar Bruzon chose to start with Brazilian striker Anderson Da Silva and Thoi Singh in the attack, replacing Victorino Fernandes and Nikhil Kadam.

The Mumbai side steadily started to make inroads into the Chennai goal but lacked the punch.

They managed to create quite a number of clear scoring chances but their strikers Anderson, Thoi and Farukh Chaudhary were unable to convert.

Lanky medio Karan Sawhney had a couple of attempts but he also did not succeed in finding the net.

Chennai’s goalkeeper Karnajit Singh came under a lot of pressure but made some timely to go into the breather with a clean slate.

The Mumbai club continued to hold the upper hand after resumption and in the very first minute substitute Alex Silva, with a precise flick, created a clear chance for Thoi but Karanjit rushed out and foiled the attempt.

Thoi got back possession but his attempt was thwarted by defender Abhishek Das.

Chennai had just one good chance in the second half when their Brazilian striker Charles DeSouza broke through down the right but his flick bounced off the near post and hit Yumnam Raju on the face.

Mumbai will now host Shillong Lajong FC in their penultimate round match on April 23.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now