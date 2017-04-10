I-League: Mohun Bagan win derby, open up title race

Mohun Bagan will take a lot of confidence from their performance on Sunday. (File Photo) Mohun Bagan will take a lot of confidence from their performance on Sunday. (File Photo)

The I-League title race was blown wide open on Sunday after leaders Aizawl FC suffered a heartbreaking injury-time defeat to defending champions Bengaluru FC. Aizawl’s misery was compounded when Mohun Bagan defeated East Bengal 2-1 in a pulsating derby to close the gap at the top of the table to just one point with only three more rounds remaining.

Underdogs Aizawl are hoping to be the first side from the North East to be crowned domestic champions. They will consider themselves unlucky to return empty handed from Bangalore, where they were beaten via a 94th minute goal by substitute Marjan Jugovic. Both teams had their chances in the match and just when all had thought that points would be split, Jugovic leapt higher than all to head in a perfect Sunil Chhetri free-kick taken from the edge of the box.

That goal was celebrated hundreds of miles away in Siliguri, where players from East Bengal and Mohun Bagan were warming up for their tie. Aizawl’s defeat, only their second in last nine matches, handed an opportunity to the Kolkata sides to close in on them. And Bagan obliged.

While Aizawl continue to stay on top with 30 points from 15 matches, Bagan are now breathing down their necks with 29 points from 14 matches. For East Bengal, their elusive I-League title hopes all but over as they slipped to third place with 27 points after 15 matches. Aizawl will travel to Goa to take on Churchill Brothers in a must-win tie on April 15 while Bagan will take on Minerva Punjab on the same day. The two contenders will then face off in virtually a winner-takes-all tie on April 22 in Aizawl.

Bagan, meanwhile, will take a lot of confidence from their performance on Sunday. Sony Norde’s precision free-kick brilliantly complemented by Azharuddin Mullick’s terrific strike saw Mohun Bagan beat arch-rivals East Bengal 2-1 to take a giant leap towards winning the I-League title.

In a packed Kanchenjunga Stadium boasting of partisan East Bengal supporters, Norde bended one like Beckham in the 36th minute to give his team the lead. Eighteen-year old Azharuddin then doubled the lead in the 43rd minute when he saw TP Rehenesh out of his charge. He kept a nice swinging floater that swerved hitting the post and went into the net.

There was more frustration in store for East Bengal as they were reduced to 10 players after their foreign recruit Willis Plaza was rightfully sent off in the 67th minute during an encounter marred by frayed tempers especially from the red and gold brigade. East Bengal pulled one back in the stoppage time through Rowllin Borges (90+2nd) but that was too late.

