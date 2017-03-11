I-League: Mohun Bagan- Bengaluru FC match ends in goalless draw

Bengaluru FC were the most aggressive side in the second half as they constantly created openings and chances. (Source: Twitter) Bengaluru FC were the most aggressive side in the second half as they constantly created openings and chances. (Source: Twitter)

Hosts Bengaluru FC and Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan played out a goalless draw in a 14th round Hero I-League match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Fighting tooth and nail for major part of the game, Bagan’s moment of rejoice came in 85th minute when Katsumi found the net with a header but the side-referee disallowed the goal for a foul on Arindam much to their dismay.

The first half belonged to Bagan, who outplayed the hosts by adopting an aggressive approach, but goals eluded the visiting side.

Though Bengaluru too had a few good chances, they lacked the required shooting power from outside the box.

The hosts will consider themselves little fortunate as Bagan strikers could not convert a few close chances.

Bengaluru were clearly the most aggressive side in the second half as they constantly created openings and their best chance came in the 64th minute when Daniel Lalhlimpui’s effort was blocked by Ferreira.

Bengaluru had a beautiful chance in 74th minute through Sunil Chettri but his shot hit the sidenetting after Juan Antonio González Fernández laid the ball inside the box.

Before Nishu was replaced, Bengaluru almost got a penalty in 50th minute when Chhetri went down in the box under pressure from defender Anas Edathodika, but the referee went on with the game, leaving the the noisy home crowd bewildered.

Soon the hosts got a decision in their favour in 52nd minute as they were granted a freekick on the edge of the box. Eugene stood over and swung in a beauty, but Bagan goalkepeer Shilton Paul made a great save.

In 70th minute, Bagan lost Bose after he was red carded by the referee for apparently being talkative, leaving the visitors to play with 10 men.