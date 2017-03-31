I-League: Mohun Bagan aim to revive title campaign

Mohun Bagan’s defence will be tested once again. (Source: Express Photo) Mohun Bagan’s defence will be tested once again. (Source: Express Photo)

Still smarting from their AFC Cup defeat, Mohun Bagan will look to return to winning ways and revive their I-League campaign when they face defending champions Bengaluru FC in Kolkata on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan squandered their lead to lose to Bengaluru FC 1-2 with second-half strikes from Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan in their AFC Cup group match on March 14.

The two heavyweights clash again tomorrow when the I-League resumes after a break.

Bengaluru need a miracle to retain the title as they are placed fifth in the table with 18 points from 13 outings, while third-placed Mohun Bagan have 23 points with a match in hand.

But Bengaluru coach Albert Roca said they would like to carry the winning momentum forward.

“We all know the importance of the match and how big a team Mohun Bagan is as everybody respects the club. So it’s a big motivation,” he said.

Mohun Bagan’s defence will be tested once again by the forward duo of Chhetri and Daniel Lalhlimpuia.

“We will play our full squad and go for a win. No doubt it will be a tough match. It will be a test of character for us,” coach Sanjoy Sen said.

“I have discussed with the boys, we have our strategies. We have a fair idea about their style of play, having played against them recently. We have to play according to our plan and try and snatch full points,” he said.

Meanwhile, it is turning out to a three-way title race for the top spot in the standings led by Aizawl FC (30 from 14), followed by East Bengal (27 from 14).

Asked about their defeat in the AFC Cup, Sen said: “I am not looking back at the AFC Cup match. Any team can lose on a given day. It’s all part of the game. This is a different match.”

Mohun Bagan’s ace Haitian forward Sony Norde has joined the team this morning.

“He (Norde) is tired after a long flight. The good thing is he’s match-fit and would be in my 18-member squad,” Sen said.

