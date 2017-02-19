I-League: Minerva Punjab overcome Churchill Brothers in nine goal thriller

Churchill Brothers continue to remain at the bottom with six points from 10 matches. (Source: File) Churchill Brothers continue to remain at the bottom with six points from 10 matches. (Source: File)

On a day when fortunes fluctuated wildly, Kareem Omolaja Nurain’s late strike from the spot guided Minerva Punjab FC to a 5-4 win over Churchill Brothers in the Hero I-League in Goa on Sunday.

Minerva FC, who enjoyed possession and created more chances, scored through David Ngaihte (4th minute), Simranjit Singh (22nd), Souvik Das (31st) Loveday Enyinaya Okechukwu (51st) and Nurain (87th).

Bottom-placed Churchill Brothers, desperately seeking for a change in fortunes, found the net through Chesterpoul Lyngdoh (7th), Adil Khan (18th), Anthony Wolfe (41st) and Ansumana Kromah (76th).

The win takes Minerva Punjab FC’s tally to 10 points -the same as DSK Shivajians – but they are placed behind DSK at seventh on account of inferior goal difference.

While Churchill Brothers continue to remain at the bottom with six points from 10 matches.

Both the teams made two changes in their starting line-up. Defender Rowilson Rodrigues and Surchandra Singh came in place of Suraj Singh and Bektur Talgat. While Arashpreet Singh and David Ngaihte replaced Bedeshwar Singh and Germanpreet Singh for the visitors.