I-League: Minerva Punjab look to put up strong show against Aizawl FC

Minerva Punjab's season was rejuvenated when they went on a six-game unbeaten streak.

Minerva Punjab FC would aim to dish out a strong show when they take on table toppers Aizawl FC in an I-League encounter in Ludhiana on Saturday.

On a dream run in the ongoing I-League season, Aizawl FC, fondly called as the ‘People’s Club’, are at the top of the points table at the moment.

Aizawl coach Khalid Jamil heaped praise on Minerva Punjab FC and said his side will never be complacent tomorrow. He added that there would be no change to his squad.

Asked about his team’s six-game unbeaten run, Jamil quipped, “Right now, we’re only thinking about our next game. Minerva is a good team and they are playing good football.”

Jamil lauded his striking duo of Jaryan and Kamo Bayi and said they have certainly helped his side. He added it would be a difference in the pitch patterns after playing six games on astroturf and now suddenly bumping onto the grass pitch of the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

Minerva coach Surinder Singh stated that his team played really well but lacked the final touch and this cost them important points.

“We played our first four games away from our home and also our first home game was against supergiants East Bengal FC and we had no time to settle. But after that, we had a six game unbeaten run and the last two games were unlucky,” he said.

Surinder also recalled his side’s previous game against Aizawl FC and stated that it was a big loss for the team after the first choice goalkeeper Ravikumar was injured.

“Arashpreet is on suspension now and we’re working on the right choice to make sure we grab full points.”