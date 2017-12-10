I-League: Minerva look to continue unbeaten run against Chennai City

Minerva Punjab will be keen to continue their unbeaten run when they host Chennai City in an I-League match, in Ludhiana on Monday.

Minerva have registered consecutive victories against Neroca FC and Indian Arrows respectively after a 1-1 draw against Mohun Bagan in the league opener.

Chennai City, on the other hand were beaten by Indian Arrows 0-3 and then managed to grab a point in a 1-1 draw against newcomers Gokulam FC.

With 7 points in 3 matches, head coach Khogen Singh stated that his team would like to maintain the momentum.

“We are going for 3 points every game: Day in, Day out. We won’t pay loose football. We will follow the same philosophy and play according to our strength,” he said.

Chennai City coach V Soundararajan, said playing a match in cold weather will not affect the team.

“We aren’t worried too much about the weather. As soon as the players will come on the pitch, they will get warmed up so it doesn’t really bother us,” he commented.

“Minerva Punjab have played really well, they are a strong team. We have analysed their strikers. Our team wasn’t settled in the first match against Indian Arrows. The team bonding was missing there but in the second game, we played well. We are here to get 3 points. We will go all out”, he concluded.

