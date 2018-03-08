I-League LIVE UPDATES Football Live Streaming: Minerva look to extend lead

I-League Final Matchday LIVE: Minerva Punjab are a win away from sealing a maiden title. I-League Final Matchday LIVE: Minerva Punjab are a win away from sealing a maiden title.

Only the most hopelessly optimistic fans of the club would have thought that Minerva Punjab would be favourites to win the I-League 2017/18 title on the final match day. They sit on top of the standings with 32 points but it will by no means by a cakewalk for them. Second-placed Neroca FC are just a point behind Minerva and face fellow challengers East Bengal, themselves on 30 points and behind Mohun Bagan on goal difference. Bagan, who are on a four-match winning streak, are facing Gokulam Kerala who had beat Minerva Punjab in February.

When and where to watch the matches?

Minerva Punjab vs Churchill Brothers is being broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD while East Bengal vs Neroca can be viewed on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala is not on TV but can be seen on Hotstar.

I-League 2017/18 Final Matchday LIVE UPDATES: