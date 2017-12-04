I-League: Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal draws 64,630

Both these heavyweights played out draws in their first games. (Source: Is League) Both these heavyweights played out draws in their first games. (Source: Is League)

The Salt Lake Stadium giant screen flashed the official attendance – 64,630. This was despite the fact that the I-League has been made the virtual second-tier in Indian football this term. But the first Kolkata Derby of the season (at national level) provided confirmation that nothing can be the Indian football mainstream without Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

The match had to be emotionally high-octane. But quality on the pitch hardly rose above mediocrity and officiating at times was poor. Early into the game, Bagan’s Dipanda Dicka was pole-axed by Eduardo Ferreira right in front of East Bengal penalty area. But referee R Srikishna waved play on. Then, Ansumama Kromah was adjudged offside despite the ball being deflected off an East Bengal defender. Two substitutions were made inside the first 30 minutes, with East Bengal coach Khalid Jamil replacing Mehtab Singh with Lalramchullova, and his Bagan counterpart, Sanjoy Sen, bringing on Shaikh Faiaz for Naro Hari Shrestha. Amid all these, Bagan tried to play pragmatic football by keeping a tight defensive organisation and trying to hit their arch-rivals on the breaks. East Bengal, on the other hand, preferred to be effervescent but they lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

Bagan came close to scoring on 33 minute, when Kingsley Eze’s header hit the woodwork via East Bengal ‘keeper Luis Barreto’s fingertip. Six minutes later the Nigerian scored, capitalising on poor marking and nodding home a Sony Norde corner. Eze had an excellent game as a centre-half and his occasional forward movements were incisive. His goal eventually turned out to be the difference.

Jamil tweaked after the break, sending Charles de Souza to partner Willis Plaza upfront. East Bengal mounted raids, enjoyed greater ball possession but once again missed creativity inside the area. Plaza had a good chance to equalise but he delayed his attempt, allowing Bagan ‘keeper Shilton Paul to save the situation. Then, Paul tipped Laldanmawia Ralte’s curler over the crossbar.

Bagan had been less error-prone and this win was all the more special for them, because their talisman, Norde, had a quiet outing.

