I-League: East Bengal retain top spot after 2-1 victory over Shillong Lajong

Christopher Payne struck twice to help East Bengal beat Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 and retain their top spot in the I-League points table in Shillong on Saturday.

Australian striker Payne scored in the eighth and 33rd minutes while Aser Dipanda Dicka reduced the margin for the home side in the 64th minute at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

After playing 12 matches, East Bengal are now at the top spot with 27 points, followed by Aizawl FC – one point behind from as many outings. Lajong are at fourth position with 16 points from 11 matches.

Payne made no mistake in tapping home a cross from Robin Singh after Lajong custodian Vishal Kaith failed to collect the ball properly for the visiting side to take an early in the eighth minute.

Within minutes of the first goal, Lajong’s Dipanda was brought down inside the box but no penalty was given.

Payne struck again in the 33rd minute when he chested down a free kick and made a good finish.

Trevor Morgan coached East Bengal kept at bay the chances created by the home team till the halftime break.

After the breather, both teams stepped up on the gas with Lajong trying their best possible combination at the front while East Bengal regrouped and made a strong wall at the back.

The hosts’ efforts, however, paid off when Dipanda found the net in the 64th minute.

Samuel Shadap’s pass to Dicka was rewarded when East Bengal custodian Rehenesh missed the ball, leaving the I-League top scorer to head the ball home.

With renewed vigour, the home side went on to attack the table toppers for the equaliser but were denied many chances.

Shadap went close to scoring in the 70th minute of the game when he took a long shot sending Rehenesh diving to save it.

Morgan’s team held on till the end with a few counter attacks but survived long enough till the final whistle to win the match and remain on top of the table.