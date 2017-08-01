I-League clubs to be allowed to register 6 overseas players: AIFF

Aizawl FC will begin the I-league season as the defending champions. (Source: Express File) Aizawl FC will begin the I-league season as the defending champions. (Source: Express File)

All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday has announced that the I-League clubs will be allowed to register six foreign players in the upcoming season. So far in India’s domestic football league, each club was allowed to register four overseas player. AIFF in the latest statement also stated that two of the six players shall be from an AFC member association.

The clubs can field a maximum of five overseas players in a match out of which a minimum of one has to be from an AFC member association.

“The AIFF Executive Committee have taken the final decision with regards to the number of foreign players in the upcoming Hero I-League 2017-18. The clubs will be allowed to register six foreign players out of which at least two players have to be from an AFC member Association,” the AIFF said in a statement.

“The clubs can field maximum five foreign players in a match out of which minimum one player has to be from an AFC Member Association,” it added.

In previous seasons, clubs were allowed to register four overseas players and among them one used to be from an AFC member association. All the four foreign players were allowed to start a game.

The upcoming season of the domestic league will have 25 teams.

Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Bengaluru FC, Shiling Lajong, Churchill Brothers, Mumbai FC, Sporting Clube de Goa, Dempo SC, Salgaocar FC, Pune FC, Prayag United, Mohammedan SC, Minerva Punjab, Rangdajied United, Air India, Pailan Arrows, ONGC FC, Bharat FC, United Sikkim, Mahindra United, Chirag United Club Kerala, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Mumbai Tigers, Aizawl FC, Indian Bank Recreational Club

