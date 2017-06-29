I-League clubs agreed to concurrent running of ISL and I-League: AIFF

AIFF has categorically stated that the I-League clubs have agreed to the decision of two leagues functioning this season AIFF has categorically stated that the I-League clubs have agreed to the decision of two leagues functioning this season

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has categorically stated that the I-League clubs have agreed to the decision of two leagues functioning this season. This news will finally set to rest the all doubts regarding the future of domestic football in India.

In a statement released the AIFF said, “Representatives of the I-League clubs met with AIFF officials to discuss the way forward for the I-League for the 2017-18 season till the roadmap for Indian football in the medium and long term is finalized with assistance and guidance from the AFC.”

“The clubs agreed to the concurrent running of ISL and I-League for 2017-18 but stated that the I-League must be broadcast on Star Sports platform with good quality production and proper marketing and promotion and scheduling of matches. They also recommended that a task force with the I-League clubs be set up to review the I-League on a regular basis,” it added.

The statement further added, “They also stated that the travel subsidy needs to be increased and that AIFF should also allocate a budget for the promotion of the I-League for a 2017-18 season.”

However, it may be noted here that the AFC Secretariat has accepted this decision as a temporary short-term “bridging” solution. It has also been reviewed and agreed by the FIFA.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said, “The growth of Indian football is our primary objective and we will take every step necessary to ensure positive results. We look forward to working with AFC and other stakeholders to determine the most suitable medium to long-term road map for Indian football.”

