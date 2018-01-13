I-League: Clinical Aizawl FC ease past Chennai City 2-0

Aizawl FC made four changes from the side. (Source: Twitter) Aizawl FC made four changes from the side. (Source: Twitter)

Defending champions Aizawl FC were back to winning ways as they easily overcame Chennai City FC 2-0 in the I-League in Aizawl on Saturday.

Japanese striker Yugo Kobayashi (26th minute) and Hero of the Match David Lalrinmuana (32th minute) scored a goal apiece in the first 45 minutes to garner their fourth win of the ongoing season having played seven games.

Aizawl FC made four changes from the side that lost to Mohun Bagan as K Lalthathanga, Leonce Dodoz, Lalramhmunmawia and William Lalnunfela were replaced by Lalrosanga, Yugo Kobayashi, David Lalrinmuana and Albert Zohmingmawia.

Chennai City’s head coach V Soundarajan made only a single change as the French striker Jean Michael Joachim was slotted in the starting XI in place of Murilo Almeida.

Aizawl midfield pass-master David Rinmuana proved vital for the home side as the former captain earned a penalty when he was brought down in the box by the Kyrgyz Republic defender Shumeiko in the 24th minute.

Yugo Kobayashi stepped up and calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net to notch up his third goal of the season.

Chennai City FC, who stunned the Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan before holding Shillong Lajong in a chilly weather, did little to halt Aizawl’s free-flowing game and key player Soosairaj could hardly make any impact on Aizawl’s defence.

David was again in the thick of things as he scored Aizawl’s second goal.

