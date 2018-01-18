I-League: Churchill Brothers take on Shillong Lajong

Shillong Lajong, coming into this match with a defeat at the hands of Minerva Punjab, are lying fourth with 14 points from ten matches. Shillong Lajong, coming into this match with a defeat at the hands of Minerva Punjab, are lying fourth with 14 points from ten matches.

Back to winning ways, Churchill Brothers will be looking for their first win at home when they take on Shillong Lajong in the Hero I-league match at Tilak Stadium in Vasco on Friday.

After a disastrous start in the I-League campaign where they lost five matches, Churchill Brothers started the new year with a ray of hope as they roped in new faces and the move paid off.

Ivory coast striker Mechac Koffi helped them equalise against East Bengal to grab their first point and latter they beat Gokulam Kerala to secure their first win and move to ninth place with four points after lying at the bottom.

Churchill Brothers assistant coach Alfred Fernandes is pleased the way his boys played against Gokulam.

“Now that we have tasted our first victory our boys are confident and are looking forward to keep the winning momentum going,” Fernandes said.

“We have signed three more foreign players and our team is looking more stronger and is motivated to do better and keep on winning from now on especially home matches and pull ourselves out of relegation which is our top priority. Except for Jovel Martins all other players are fit and are all set to take on lajong,” said Fernandes.

Kalu Ogba, who has scored two goals in their win against Lajong, will be the man to lead the attack from the middle, while Mechac Koffi will also a vital cog for the team.

Shillong Lajong, coming into this match with a defeat at the hands of Minerva Punjab, are lying fourth with 14 points from ten matches.

Churchill Brothers look a different side after signing new foreign recruits and they are always difficult to beat at home but coach Bobby Nongbet believes that they just need to play well and everything will fall into place.

The Meghalaya outfit will be banking on the midfield duo of Samuel Lalmuanpuia and Hardy Nongbri to ensure supply for his forward line.

“Aiman Al-Hagri has also been impressive going forward for Lajong. It’s going to be interesting contest who ever gives their best will win tomorrow,” said Nongbri.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App