I-League: Churchill Brothers score first home win

Churchill Brothers, who had better ball possession and more scoring chances, scored through Osagie Monday (8th minute) and P M Britto (76th). (Source: I-League Twitter) Churchill Brothers, who had better ball possession and more scoring chances, scored through Osagie Monday (8th minute) and P M Britto (76th). (Source: I-League Twitter)

Churchill Brothers scored a goal in each half to beat Shillong Lajong 2-0 and notch up their first home win in the I-League in Vasco on Friday.

Churchill Brothers, who had better ball possession and more scoring chances, scored through Osagie Monday (8th minute) and P M Britto (76th).

Friday’s win took Churchill to ninth place in league table with seven points from eight matches. Shillong Lajong remained on fourth position with 14 points from 11 matches.

Shillong Lajong came into their own and put up an improved performance in the second half but they could not find their shots on target.

They were unlucky twice when Saihou Jagne and P Lalrohlua’s attempts hit the woodwork.

Churchill looked more promising at the start as they controlled the proceedings but surged ahead in the eighth minute through a lapse by Lajong keeper Phurba Tempa Laachenpa lapse who left his charge and failed to collect a harmless clearance from rival defender Osagie Monday.

The Lajong keeper failed to read the flight of the ball. He leaped high to collect the ball which brushed his fingers, then bounced on the ground before hitting the net.

Seven minutes later, Churchill had a glorious chance to double the lead but when striker Mechac Koffi, who found himself unmarked inside the box, shot the ball over the bar.

Churchill received a jolt when their playmaker Kalu Ogba got injured and was replaced by Bektur Talgat but that did not deter them from attacking the rival goal.

Lajong, on the other hand, could not penetrate the home team defence which was manned by Osagie Monday who thwarted their moves.

Lajong looked a better side after change of ends as they came up with a series of dangerous moves and nearly found the net twice. But first, Hardy Cliff Nongbri could not put his shot on target from close and later, Saihou Jagne’s strike hit the post and came back into play.

The Churchill citadel was again under threat but Lalrohlua’s long distance effort brushed keeper James Kithan fingers and rebounded into play after hitting bar in the 71st minute.

After this close shave, Churchill retaliated and increased the lead in the 76th minute. A quick move from the middle saw P M Britto cut in from the right and from the top of the box he essayed a firm left footer that found the near post beating rival keeper to his left.

Towards the end, Lajong tried hard in search of a goal but Churchill keeper brought off a smart save off substitute Redeem Tlang’s free kick.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App