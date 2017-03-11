I-League: Churchill Brothers look to carry on winning momentum against Shillong Lajong

Churchill Brothers have 15 points from 13 matches and are placed sixth in the table. (Source: File) Churchill Brothers have 15 points from 13 matches and are placed sixth in the table. (Source: File)

On a roll after three successive wins, rejuvenated Churchill Brothers will look to carry forward the momentum when they take on Shillong Lajong in their Hero I-League match on Sunday.

Ever since Derrick Pereira took over the reign in the second leg from assistant coach Alfred Fernandes, the team has won three back-to-back matches to move out of the relegation.

They now have 15 points from 13 matches and are placed sixth in the table.

On the other hand Shillong Lajong, who have played one match less than Churchill Brothers, have 19 points and are at occupying the fourth spot.

Churchill Brothers coach is happy with the way his boys have responded to his strategy.

“Now we have to remain consistent and keep ourselves focussed and keep on winning matches. Now that we have come out of the relegation, we need to win matches to make sure that we keep ourselves out of the relegation, which has been our first priority. Our ultimate aim is to finish as high as possible,” said Pereira.

“We have lost against Lajong in the away match but now we are playing at home and have the advantage. Earlier in the first phase, we lost matches to remain at the bottom mainly because we lacked the understanding, but now we are playing as a team and if we keep on playing the same way, I am confident we will win tomorrow,” he added.

Lajong coach Thongboi Singto said Churchill Brothers were not the same team that they had beaten at home.

“Under the new coach, they are a transformed side andhave the advantage of playing at home. We need to play our best if we are to win tomorrow. I am expecting a close fight and hopefully we win to keep ourselves among the top four,” said Singto.