I-League: Churchill Brothers desperate to get out of the bottom

Churchill Brothers will be desperate to get out of the drop zone when they take on newcomers Minerva Punjab FC in the I-League in Vasco on Saturday.

Coach Derrick Pereira, who on Saturday took over the reigns at Churchill Brothers, will have his task cut out as the team seeks a fightback.

At the end of the first phase of league, Churchill Brothers are placed last with six points from nine matches. They have won just one match, and that too at home against defending champions Bengaluru FC, but thereafter managed a mere two points from their last four outings.

The Goans are now banking on Pereira’s vast experience to bail them out of this precarious situation.

Pereira, who joined the team today and had one practice session, said he does not want to make too many changes.

“I know it is going to be a challenge and I will use all my experience to help the team bounce back. We play our next three matches at home and I want to win them all, for this I want my boys to play as a unit and put up collective efforts in order to get results.

“We have been lacking in front of the goals as we have scored only six goals. I have told my boys to remain more focused and results will come,” stated Pereira.

Minerva Punjab FC, who drew against Churchill Brothers at home, are a point ahead at ninth place.

“They are a good side and have youngsters in their team. They have good foreigners and my boys know what is expected from them. I am expecting a close fight,” said Pereira.