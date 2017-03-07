I League: Chennai face Bengaluru FC

Head coach of Bengaluru FC, Albert Roca, sounded hopeful of taking their chances. (Source: File) Head coach of Bengaluru FC, Albert Roca, sounded hopeful of taking their chances. (Source: File)

An uphill task awaits Chennai City FC when they take on defending champions Bengaluru FC in a round 13 I-League encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

Chennai have had a woeful run of form of late and were denied all three points on Sunday by a late equalizer from DSK Shivajians, leaving them at the ninth spot on the points table.

Moreover, they face two tough teams in the form of Bengaluru and East Bengal in their last two home games. In a scenario where points are of paramount importance, Chennai have to punch above their weight and hope to beat their illustrious opponents.

Coach V Soundararajan acknowledged as much and commented, “Bengaluru FC is one of the best sides and have experienced Indian internationals. It’s a golden chance for us to test ourselves against one of the best sides.”

“They are well organized. We need to go all out tomorrow to churn out the best possible result. It is an incentive to go and beat the best. So we will try and do that.”

Chennai City will be without the services of Raju Yumnam while Edwin Vanspaul is a doubt.

The visitors, coming off a 1-0 win over Minerva Punjab that ended their seven-game winless streak, have been struggling to finish off the chances they have been creating and head coach Albert Roca sounded hopeful of taking their chances tomorrow.

“I think we are one of the best squads and have a lot of options to score. But we are not lucky in front of goal. We have to resolve the issue and we have brought in Marjan Jugovic. We can’t put pressure on him but he has enough quality to help us. All the players are involved in this and we have to resolve this collectively,” Roca said.

The Spanish coach also felt that his philosophy of keeping the ball and building attacks from the back will really help India but his players need to adapt.

“My philosophy is one where the ball is more important. Building out from the back is paramount. This is not something very common here. Even if the result does not come, I can’t change. India has to understand this way. Indians are more like Spanish people. As they are not physically big, they need to be more tactical and technical. The better way for India to grow is by embracing this approach. It’s my humble opinion.”

Bengaluru will not be without the services of Amrinder Singh and Arindam Bhattacharya is expected to continue between the sticks.