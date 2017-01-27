I-League: Chennai City ready to take on Aizawl FC

Chennai City coach Robin Charles Raja admitted that scoring goals have been a concern for his side. Chennai City coach Robin Charles Raja admitted that scoring goals have been a concern for his side.

A tough test awaits Chennai City FC as they take on Mizoram-based Aizawl FC in a round five match of the I-League at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

The home have garnered just a single point from four outings in what is their maiden campaign in the country’s premier football league.

On the other hand, Khalid Jamil’s visiting team have been on a roll, winning their last three games after drawing the opening encounter against East Bengal.

But Jamil is not getting carried away with their strong start to the season and he prefers to stay focused before taking on Chennai City.

“Talking about this game, we are playing a solid team under Robin Charles Raja. I saw them play last game against Mohun Bagan. They played well. We’re not taking this game lightly. We will play a normal game,” he said.

“I’ve seen all their matches that were telecast. They played good football. Strong defensively, experienced players.

Good players and they have mature senior Indian players. It will not be an easy game,” he added.

Chennai City coach Robin Charles Raja, on the other hand, admitted that scoring goals have been a concern for his side.

“With Khalid’s experience, they (Aizawl) look a threat. We will definitely do well. Goals are a problem and we need them. But we are getting better,” Raja said.

Chennai City produced a terrific performance in their last game against Mohun Bagan where they stretched them all the way before Sony Norde scored a late winner. Raja felt that his team will get better after every game.

“The boys are coming together after playing together. We played a good game. We are worried about the results.

Hopefully tomorrow, we can get the result we want,” he said. But, in what is a blow to them, captain Dharmaraj Ravanan is still awaiting a positive nod from the medical team.

“Ravanan was injured against Mohun Bagan. He’s getting better and we’ll wait for the physio’s report before taking a call.”

Aizawl FC have no injury concerns and have a full-fledged squad to choose from for the game. Jamil’s side has been very well organised at the back this season and could be another stumbling block for Chennai City FC.