I-League: Chennai City FC beat East Bengal after Rehenesh blunders

East Bengal’s title hopes suffered a jolt after the Kolkata giants suffered a shock 1-2 defeat against minnows Chennai City FC in a 14th round I-League encounter. The loss meant that Aizawl FC with 30 points from 14 games are at pole position while East Bengal with 27 points remain second.

Mohun Bagan are on 23 points having played only 12 games. The win also helped Chennai City earn some breathing space with 13 points from 14 games now. They are currently 8th in the 10-team table.

It was K Prasanth’s opportunistic strike in the second minute of stoppage time that sealed it in favour of local team.

This was a come-from-behind win for Chennai City who equalised in the 57th minute through S Nandhakumar. East Bengal’s foreign recruit Willis Plaza struck in the 42nd minute.

The winner came against the run of play when Brazilian Charles De Souza used the wide space down left to enter the 18-yard box but his shot was saved by Rehnesh but Prasanth pounced on the rebound with a neat placement.

Rehnesh was guilty of conceding the equaliser when Nandhakumar’s straight shot went through his legs.

East Bengal dominated the first half with the goal coming in the 42nd minute when a surging Rahul Bheke sprinted down right flank to essay a perfect cross for Plaza to powerfully nod home beating Karanjeet Singh, who had a good time under the bar. Karanjeet was adjudged man of the match for keeping East Bengal at bay for better part of the match.