I-League: Chennai City beat Churchill Brothers for first win

Chennai City scored a goal in each half as they beat Churchill Brothers 2-0 to record their first win in the Hero I-League, in Vasco on Tuesday.

Chennai City dominated the match and created several scoring chances. Jean Michael Joachim (45+1 minute) and Murilo Almedia (51st minute) were the scorers for Chennai City.

Debutants Chennai City have four points from five matches, while Churchill Brothers remained winless at the bottom of the table after five outings.

Desperately seeking a win to come out of the drop zone, both teams started on an attacking note.

Hosts Churchill Brothers played short passes but were found wanting in the danger zone, helping Chennai City to distate terms.

The visitors created more scoring chances but were unlucky twice as the ball hit the woodwork.

Soosai Raj, who was a livewire upfront, threatened the rival defence with good crosses but their strikers could not capitalise.

An unmarked Jean Michael Joachim had a great chance to score in the 14th minute, but he headed out Vanspaul’s cross.

The striker made amends for his earlier lapse when he got the better of a rival defender before sloting the ball into the net past goalkeeper James Kithan off a long ball from Veniamin Shumeiko.

Chennai City looked well organised in the midfield and defence. They doubled the lead when Murilo Almedia, who got the ball inside the box, fooled his marker and unleashed a left-footer that found the back of the net.

Churchill Brothers, who put up an impressive performance against East Bengal in their last match, looked a pale shadow on Tuesday as they lacked urgency in attack and allowed the visitors to dictate terms.

The home team was reduced to 10 men when Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhlaw received his second yellow for a foul on Jesuraj in the 66th minute.

