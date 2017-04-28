I-LEague: Bengaluru FC look to sign off on a high

Bengaluru are the last season I-League champions but this season they have been out of title contention long time back. Bengaluru are the last season I-League champions but this season they have been out of title contention long time back.

Their campaign gone awry this season, Bengaluru FC would look to sign off with a positive result when they host Goan outfit Churchill Brothers in their final match of the I-League.

Bengaluru are the last season I-League champions but this time they have been out of title contention long time back.

Both teams are coming off a big-margin victory in their previous round encounters. Bengaluru drubbed DSK Shivajians 7 -0 while Churchill thrashed Chennai City FC 6-1. Incidentally, both of these results are the biggest victories this season.

Having won five straight matches (two AFC Cup and three I-League), Bengaluru would like to continue the good run ahead of the Federation Cup, which will be contested among the top eight teams of the I-League from May 7 in Cuttack.

Not to forget, Bengaluru have won all their group matches so far in the AFC Cup and they look certain to qualify for the knock-out stage.

The bright spot in their massive win last week was that five players were involved in scoring the goals and all of them are Indian players. With foreigners failing to play a major role in Blues’ strike force this season, this must have pleased coach Albert Roca.

“Unfortunately, we cannot go any higher than fourth position but we’ve built some fantastic momentum and we need to keep that going. We won’t be taking our foot off the pedal.

More importantly, tomorrow gives us the chance to thank the fans for sticking by us through the season and I’m sure the boys will make most of it,” said Roca on the eve of the game.

“We can’t undo games and results from the past. It’s always about the present and as it stands, we have something good going for us,” Roca said, when asked about the results away from home.

Churchill Brothers, the lone representation from Goa in this edition of I-League, started their campaign on a disastrous note. Much to the credit of coach Derrick Pereira, the Goan side had a late surge and lifted themselves out of the relegation zone.

All eyes would be on midfielder Brandon Fernandes, who has been a consistent performer this season and Bektur Talgat, the 22-year Kyrgyz nationality player, scorer of four goals against Chennai last week.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now