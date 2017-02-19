I-League: Aizawl ready to pounce on East Bengal

Aizawl FC, now, are enjoying the third spot in the Hero I-League table with 17 points playing the same number of matches as that of East Bengal (Source: File) Aizawl FC, now, are enjoying the third spot in the Hero I-League table with 17 points playing the same number of matches as that of East Bengal (Source: File)

In what is expected to be a keen contest, Aizawl FC will play host to leaders Kingfisher East Bengal in a 10th round encounter of the ongoing Hero I-League season on Monday.

Having enjoyed the pole position with 21 points from 9 matches, the Red & Golds could only muster a point against Aizawl FC at Barasat Stadium in their first match of the season.

The match ended with a 1-1 scoreline as Ivan Bukenya cancelled out Gurwinder Singh’s own goal to deny the Highlanders a win in their opening fixture.

Aizawl FC, now, are enjoying the third spot in the Hero I-League table with 17 points playing the same number of matches.

Aizawl FC, so far, have an unscathed season at their home suffering no defeats. East Bengal will have to put an end to their record if they are to walk away from Aizawl with full points. Trevor Morgan admits it will be no easy task to do.

“We are not expecting anything less than a tough game from Aizawl FC tomorrow.” He also praised the performance of Khalid Jamil’s boys, “Aizawl FC are having a fantastic season.”

East Bengal midfielder Lalrindika Ralte also spoke of the upcoming match with exuberance.

“I am very excited about the match tomorrow.”

However, he also admitted that he needs to be cautious as he has been already booked thrice this season. Another booking would render him unable to play in their match against Bengaluru FC after their Aizawl stint.

Aizawl FC coach Khalid Jamil, who has been doing wonders for the club from Mizoram, also spoke in a similar way ahead of tomorrow’s match.

“It will be a tough match tomorrow, all players will have to give their best if we want to have a positive result tomorrow.”