I-League: Aizawl FC’s match against Shillong Lajong to be overseen by AIFF Integrity Officer

Aizawl FC need to just draw the match against Shillong Lajong to clinch the I-League title.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published:April 24, 2017 11:31 pm
i-league, aizawl, aizawl fc, mohun bagan, aizawl vs shillong lajong, aiff, aiff ileague, football news, sports news, indian express Aizawl beat Mohun Bagan 1-0 at home to go within sniffing distance of the I-League title in a remarkable turnaround in Indian football. (Source: File)

With Aizawl FC needing a draw against Shillong Lajong to secure a historic I-League title on April 30, the All India Football Federation’s Integrity Officer Javed Siraj will reach Shillong a day in advance to ensure fair play.

Terming it a “routine visit”, AIFF vice-president Subrata Dutta said: “This time he’s going a day in advance.”

While there will be a lot at stake for Aizawl FC, fifth-placed Shillong Lajong will have nothing to lose or gain as they are neither in title hunt nor have relegation threat.

Aizawl’s loss will be an advantage for Mohun Bagan who will face Chennai City in their last round match here as all eyes will be on the two Northeastern sides Aizawl and Shillong Lajong.

Aizawl beat Mohun Bagan 1-0 at home to go within sniffing distance of the I-League title in a remarkable turnaround in Indian football.

