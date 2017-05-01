I-League: Aizawl FC’s fairy tale, one of a kind

Logically, it would be a no-brainer that the domestic champions would play in the top division. But Aizawl might end up being the first champions who won’t have a chance to defend their title. PTI Logically, it would be a no-brainer that the domestic champions would play in the top division. But Aizawl might end up being the first champions who won’t have a chance to defend their title. PTI

It’s a happy story, alright. But there might not be a ‘happily ever after’ epilogue. There are good chances that stories like Aizawl FC won’t repeat. Not just because the freakish nature of their achievement but also because India’s new domestic structure will have no place for such heroic teams or their heroic tales. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its commercial partners IMG-Reliance are set to roll out a new league structure for domestic football later this year. As per the rejigged format, the Indian Super League (ISL) will become the top-tier, I-League will become the second division (and be called League One) and a new third division league (called League Two) involving state teams would be created.

Logically, it would be a no-brainer that the domestic champions would play in the top division. But Aizawl might end up being the first champions who won’t have a chance to defend their title. Instead, the newest champions of India are staring at the possibility of being relegated, which would be a dubious and controversial first. No AIFF official was willing to commit to Aizawl’s future in the top division. The federation’s general secretary Kushal Das paid a tribute to the club’s ability to win despite running on a tight budget. “The manner in which the club with a shoe-string budget managed to overpower the bigwigs will be spoken about in Indian Football history for ever,” he said.

It was ironical Das would mention this. For, the ability of teams to fork out cash is one of the key criteria set out by the AIFF and IMG-R in inducting new teams to the revamped ISL. Money will be a key factor in deciding whether a team plays in the ISL. AIFF president Praful Patel said it in as many words last May while unveiling the plan. “There has to be a question of money, this is not an amateur sport,” he had said.

But Aizawl have shown it’s not just about money. The Mizo side runs on a budget of less than Rs 2 crore. Top I-League teams, including Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Bengaluru, spend between Rs 10 to 15 crore per season. Yet, Aizawl proved to be as good – or even better – than them. The attitude within the AIFF has been perplexing, too. Last week, when Aizawl hosted Mohun Bagan in one of the most-hyped match of the season, the federation officials used the opportunity to ‘convince’ Bagan and on Tuesday, Patel is likely to meet officials from Bagan and East Bengal to work out a way to include them in the new league.

The AIFF has shown interest in including Bagan, East Bengal and Bengaluru in the restructured league, which will have 11 or 12 teams in the first year. The champions, meanwhile, have no idea whether they will ‘in’ or ‘out. Even more frustratingly for Aizawl and other clubs like them, the fact that there will be no relegation from, or promotion to, the ISL rules out the possibility of them playing top-flight football for at least the next five years. IMG-R is bound by its contract with the existing ISL franchises, which states the tournament will not have relegation.

There is a remote possibility that the AIFF might push forward the merger by another year. But a senior office-bearer summed up the federation’s dilemma. “Aizawl would be playing in Asia next season and it would be awkward if a second-division side was representing India at a continental tournament,” he said.

That is just one of the many predicaments the AIFF is facing. Over the next fortnight, the direction AIFF and IMG-R take will be clearer. For Aizawl, though, it’s a fairy tale no doubt. But it may not necessarily be a fairy tale ending.

