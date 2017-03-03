I-League: Aizawl FC look to seal double against Mumbai FC

Aizawl FC are now at second spot in the league table. (Source: File) Aizawl FC are now at second spot in the league table. (Source: File)

An upbeat Aizawl FC would look to beat Mumbai FC for the second time this season when the two sides take on each other in a 12th round I-League match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Saturday.

Aizawl, now at second spot in the league table, had scored a 1-0 win over Mumbai in their away match and now they would look to seal a double at home.

It could, however, be a challenging task for Aizawl to find the back of the net tomorrow as Mumbai have not conceded a goal in their last three matches.

Aizawl coach Khalid Jamil said, “It will be a tough game. Every player will have to give their 100 per cent for us to win tomorrow.”

Jamil, a former Mumbai FC coach, said that key player Lalruatthara will not make his squad tomorrow due to an injury but all other players are available for selection.

Ninth in the table with nine points from 11 matches, Mumbai have not been having a good season so far. Apart from securing two wins and three draws, they have suffered six defeats to add to the woes of coach Santosh Kashyap.

Kashyap, who has been under a lot of pressure from the fans, said, “We are prepared for this match, and we have a chance to win.”

He said all away games would be challenging but his side have to do better to avoid relegation.

“Aizawl have been having an excellent season,” he said.

Mumbai FC defender Lalchhawnkima said, “Though we have not been getting results, I believe we are the better team.”