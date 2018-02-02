I-League: Aizawl FC confident ahead of clash against Chennai City

The last meeting between these two sides ended 2-0 in favour of Aizawl FC. (Source: I-League) The last meeting between these two sides ended 2-0 in favour of Aizawl FC. (Source: I-League)

Ninth-placed Chennai City FC host defending champions Aizawl FC in a must-win I-League match at the JLN Stadium.

Chennai City have managed just two wins so far in the season but they have been improving continuously. Despite creating good chances, the team has not been able to get positive results.

“We had a lot of good chances (in the last game) but we did not convert. Psychologically, we have a little fear because of relegation. It is a must-win situation and even a draw will not do,” head coach V Soundararajan at the pre-match press conference.

Chennai City are winless in five games and their last match ended in a goalless draw, with Henry Mosang seeing red in the second half.

The last meeting between these two sides ended 2-0 in favour of Aizawl FC and their coach Paulo Meneses was confident ahead of a second meeting tomorrow.

“Our confidence levels are always the same. We try to win three points in every game. We fight against every team, even in the AFC Champions League in the last match. We tried to win,” said Meneses.

“It will be a very tough game. You can not look at the table. Chennai play good quality football,” reckoned Meneses who will have to rotate his side once again after a difficult trip to Iran in mid-week for their AFC Champions League play-off fixture against Zob Ahan.

“In AFC Champions League, we tried to change our plan a little bit. Here, we need to come back to reality and put our identity to practice.”

Chennai City’s top scorer Jean Micheal Joachim is having a dry spell and needs to quickly get back to his scoring ways if they are to gain points at home against a determined Aizawl side.

