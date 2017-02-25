I-League: Aizawl FC beat Chennai FC, reach top of points table

Aizawl FC is now at the top of the table with 23 points from 11 outings. (Source: Twitter) Aizawl FC is now at the top of the table with 23 points from 11 outings. (Source: Twitter)

Riding a second half goal by Brandon Vanlalremdika, Aizawl FC blanked Chennai FC 1-0 to reach the top of the points table.

Vanlalremdika scored the all important goal at the 53rd minute at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

The Khalid Jamil coached side that defeated East Bengal 1-0 in the same venue on February 20, are now at the top of the table with 23 points from 11 outings.

They are followed by East Bengal with 11 points from 10 matches and Mohun Bagan also with 11 points from 9 outings.

East Bengal have a better goal difference than the green and maroon brigade.

The entire proceeding was dominated by the home side that, however, failed to convert the opportunities that came their way.

However, in the 53rd minute, Bayi Kamo Stephane of Aizawl found fellow forward Vanlalremdika’s unmarked run in the box and fed him a perfect chip that he made no mistake in converting.

Despite conceding this goal, Chennai FC custodian Karanjit Singh had a nice day under the bar.

He cleared a header from defender Zohmingliana Ralte in the 17th minute. He also saved a shot by Md Al Amna later.

Karanjit did two more brilliant saves at the fag end of first half and in the 82nd minute.

In one of the few raids into the rival citadel, Chennai’s Charles Desuza, set up by Denson Devdas, reached almost near the box but was blocked by a Aizawl defender.