I-League: Aizawl FC a point away from the title after beating Mohun Bagan 1-0

Aizawl FC need to only draw their next match against Shillong Lajong to ensure that they win the I-League title. (Source: Twitter) Aizawl FC need to only draw their next match against Shillong Lajong to ensure that they win the I-League title. (Source: Twitter)

When Aizawl FC started the season, they were expected to be the team that would be one of the frontrunners to crashing out of the I-League. They were, after all, in the league solely because of the withdrawal of the Goan clubs and were hence seen as a team that couldn’t possibly survive even in the second chance that they have been given.

Come April and they are celebrating with their fans after beating Mohun Bagan 1-0 and being just a point away from the I-League title. The two teams were level on points going into the game but Bagan’s superior goal difference meant that a draw would make it an uphill struggle for Aizawl and a loss would mean the end of the title race all together.

It was always going to be a difficult one for Mohun Bagan to tackle. The pressure was telling and, in many ways, this match was like a cup final for both sides. The home fans had turned up in numbers to support Aizawl FC. The match remained goalless for the better part.

Both teams had their periods of domination on a day when visibility on the field was low due to mist. Then, in the 83rd minute, the moment finally came for a club starved for success. Jayesh Rane sent in a corner and Zohmingliana Ralte leapt into the air. The header was perfect and the ball stopped only when it hit the back of the goal netting. Aizawl were leading with less than 10 minutes of regulation time remaining. Mohun Bagan could not pull on back and after the four minutes of added time, the referee blew the whistle and the stadium went up in delirious celebrations.

With 17 matches, both Aizawl and Mohun Bagan have only one more match left this season. Aizawl now lead Bagan by three points at the top of the table. This now means that they only need to draw Shillong Lajong in their next match to put the title out of Mohun Bagan’s reach. But if Lajong manage to beat Aizawl and Bagan win against Chennai City FC, it would bring the two teams back to level terms as far as points are concerned. Mohun Bagan’s superior goal difference would hand them the title.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 22, 2017 5:21 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd