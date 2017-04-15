I-League: Aizawl beat Churchill Brothers 3-1, keep themselves in title hunt

Aizawl FC (R) are still in fight for the I-League title alongside Mohun Bagan. (Source: PTI) Aizawl FC (R) are still in fight for the I-League title alongside Mohun Bagan. (Source: PTI)

Bayi Kamo struck twice as Aizawl FC scored a convincing 3-1 win over Churchill Brothers to keep their I-League title hopes afloat on Saturday. Kamo scored in the 7th and 46th minutes while Laldanmawia Ralte netted in the 84th minute for Aizawl. Churchill pulled one back in the 69th minute through substitute Anthony De Souza.

The win kept Aizawl’s title hunt alive as they have collected 33 points from 16 matches. Churchill, on the other hand, are not out of relegation zone as they remained on sixth place with 17 points from 16 matches.

Aizawl started cautiously keeping their defence compact and relying on swift counter moves that kept the home team defence under pressure. Aizawl survived a close shave in the fourth minute when a Chesterpoul Lyngdoh header was palmed away by keeper Albino Gomes but still hit the post. But, the northeastern side took the lead in the seventh minute from a counter move. Brandon Vanlalremdika got the ball inside the Churchill box and tried to get past rival defenders. Bayi Kamo, who was nearby, snatched the ball and shot home from close.

Thereafter, it was a cagey affair with both the teams trying to outwit each other. Churchill, who had more of the ball possession, could not get past the rival defence where Kingsley Obumneme did well to keep Anthony Wolfe quiet. Churchill came up with couple of long rangers and Brandon Fernandes’ shot missed the target narrowly.

Aizawl, who were backed vociferously by a sizeable crowd who reached the venue on buses, increased the lead soon after resumption in the 46th minute. Jayesh Rane initiated the move and he laid the ball to Brandon Vanlalremdika who, in turn, sent a low cross for Bayi Kamo to place the ball into the net.

Churchill mounted a series of moves as they camped into the rival half with repeated forays and finally succeeded in reducing the margin in the 69th minute when Anthony Wolfe laid a pass to substitute Anthony De Souza who beat rival keeper Albino Gomes with a deft placement.

Aizawl made it 3-1 in the 84th minute to finish the contest in their favour. A swift move from the left saw Laldanmawia Ralte found himself free inside the Churchill box and he controlled the ball before finding the top corner of the net giving no chance for keeper Naveen Kumar to react.

