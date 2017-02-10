I-League: Aizawl beat Churchill 3-1 to jump to 3rd spot

Aizawl FC have amassed 16 points from eight matches. (Source: twitter) Aizawl FC have amassed 16 points from eight matches. (Source: twitter)

Aizawl FC fought back from a goal deficit to beat Churchill Brothers of Goa 3-1 in their home I-League match to jump to third spot at the points table here today.

While Ansumana Kromah (33rd) put the visitors ahead, Aizawl’s Lalramchullova (62nd) and Kamo (69th) found the net before Churchill’s Nongkhlaw (77th) scored an own-goal as the home side secured all the three points on offer.

With this win, Aizawl FC have amassed 16 points from eight matches, at par with Mohun Bagan (16 points from seven matches). Aizawl are now at third spot behind Mohun Bagan on inferior goal difference.

East Bengal are currently on top spot with 19 points from seven matches.

Aizawl had suffered a 3-2 away defeat to Mohun Bagan in their last match and were desperately looking to bounce back in this match.

The home side came out without their defender Lalruatthara who has been booked four times already in the league. However, they were boosted with the return of Mahmoud Al-Amna for the game after a break, owing to an injury.

In the 32nd minute, Wolfe was fouled by Zohmingliana inside the box. Churchill were awarded a penalty and it was beautifully converted by Kromah to put the visiting team in an advantageous position.

A few minutes later, Chullova took a free kick from the centre of the pitch, which was headed by Jayesh Rane towards the box. Churchill defenders managed to clear the attack before Aizawl boys could move in.

Though Aizawl consistently maintained their possession of the ball, they could not convert the chances that came their way in the first half.

The second half started with Albino’s skills as a keeper being tested when Churchill winger Gabriel Fernandes kicked the ball straight towards him. Alfred Jaryan, in the 55th minute, made a spectacular shot from outside the box but it flew over the bar.

In the 62nd minute, an opportunity came for the home side as they were awarded a penalty. Lalramchullova took the penalty and brought a parity on the scoresheet.

Aizawl continued to attack and thrilled the home fans yet again in the 68th minute. Jayesh Rane’s pass was received by Kamo Stephane Bayi who defeated Meldon D’Silva in a one-on-one position and went on to tap it home.

Churchill made an error ten minutes later as Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhlaw scored an own goal in his attempt to clear the ball in the 76th minute.