I-League: Advantage Aizawl FC against Mohun Bagan on final match day

This I-League season had started with uncertainty. Three-time champions Dempo FC had decided to withdraw from the league and so did Salgaocar FC and Sporting club de Goa. Chennai City FC had a new lease of life when they were integrated to the I-League for the first time while relegated clubs like Churchill Brothers and Aizawl FC had to be reinstated to the top flight due to the lack of teams in the I-League. Little would anyone have known then that the latter would play the ultimate party poopers for the rest come April.

Much had been made of Leicester City’s coup of the Premier League title last season. While Aizawl may be playing in a league that simply can’t be compared to England’s top flight in any way, their rise to the top is nothing short of a miracle. This was a team of of rejects and journeymen who were led by manager Khalid Jamil, who was given the sack by Mumbai FC last season despite him steering them clear of the drop zone. Mumbai go into their final match of the season against East Bengal with their relegation from the top tier confirmed. Their former coach, however, goes into the final match of the season needing just one point to become the first manager to lead Aizawl to the national league title.

Indian Football Corner: Aizawl FC on the cusp of I-League glory, Mumbai FC relegated

But Aizawl do face tricky customers in Shillong Lajong FC. Lajong were always seen as the beacon of light in the North-East. They may have never challenged the upper end of the I-League table but Lajong were the established club in the area. It is this mantle that Aizawl have snatched away from them this season. Lajong have never come close to what Aizawl have done this season and they would be longing to play party poopers for Aizawl.

Up against Aizawl in the race for the title are West Bengal giants Mohun Bagan. They are chasing their second I-League title. The best chance they had of swinging the chase their way was when they faced Aizawl themselves at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. But, the day did not go as planned. Amid fog and low visibility, Aizawl held their own and when the mist cleared, the hosts took all three points. Mohun Bagan may take solace from the fact that while Aizawl face Lajong, they are plating lowly Chennai City FC.

Now, the equation stands like this: Aizawl need just a point, which means a draw, out of their match against Lajong to clinch the I-League title. Even if Mohun Bagan end up thrashing Chennai, a single point for Aizawl would mean that the national league title would head to North-East for the very first time. If, on the other hand, both Aizawl and Mohun Bagan lose, the former will still take the trophy home. Finally, if Mohun Bagan win and Aizawl lose, Bagan will move level on points against Aizawl and win the title due to superior goal difference.

